UBEC develops e-learning software for basic education

THE Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the development of e-learning software designed to integrate modern learning approaches into basic education delivery in line with the global best practices.

Head, Public Relations and Protocol, UBEC, Mr David Apeh, who confirmed the development, explained that the e-learning intervention would culminate in the adoption and utilisation of essential Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platforms for enhancing teaching in public basic education institutions.

He said the commission was worried about poor quality outcomes of some public schools in the country and was determined to reverse the trend and reposition the basic…