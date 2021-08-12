We will continue to promote investor-friendly environment ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured that his administration will continue to promote investor-friendly environment as one of the major ways to ensure the sustainable development of the state.

Akeredolu stated this, on Thursday, during the inauguration of a unique mega filling station, Northwest Petroleum, said the state government will always be willing to cooperate with private investors to improve the economy of the state.

The governor who noted that the establishment of the newly inaugurated mega filling station will help to take unemployed graduates from the streets, promote economic growth and reduce poverty.

He called on other private investors not to hesitate to visit…