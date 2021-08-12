When a sore throat doesn’t need antibiotics

Antibiotics cannot treat a sore throat if it is caused by a viral infection. In this report by Sade Oguntola, experts explain why antibiotics should not be used immediately as a treatment for a sore throat because most of the time, the soreness disappears with time.

A sore throat can be painful and annoying. The itchiness and irritation in the throat caused by it can worsen and make it painful to eat and even talk. Often people resort to antibiotics, thinking that it would cure the sore throat. Most sore throats are caused by a virus, such as a cold and antibiotics would not work for sore throats caused by a virus, says Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist at the…