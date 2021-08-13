APC Enugu ward congress: Police, DSS cordon party secretariat

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Appeal committee on the results of the recent Enugu ward congresses of the party has called on aggrieved members to submit petitions and or complaints to it.

Following disagreements among the party members on the various wards congresses of the party on July 31, the National Caretaker and convention Planning Committee inaugurated appeal committees for the state chapters.

The national body appointed Mr Ben Mikko as the chairman of the committee for Enugu, and Babagana Ajimi as the secretary alongside three other members.

A statement issued by Mikko and Ajimi on Thursday called on the aggrieved members in Enugu to submit their petitions and…