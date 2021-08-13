Buhari, Atiku mourn Ahmed Joda

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday paid tribute to pioneer civil servant, great statesman and patriot, Alhaji Ahmed Joda who died after a prolonged illness in his hometown, Yola, Adamawa State.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Friday pointed out that Joda was the last surviving member of Governor Hassan Usman’s Northern Nigeria cabinet.

It said President Buhari highlighted Joda’s “monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” from the birth of the nation until his death, saying that “his lofty ideals will continue to motivate millions across the nation.’’

“We will not forget his…