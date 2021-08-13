Foundation donates accident, emergency ward building to Edo central hospital

An NGO, Mathew Okpebholo Foundation, on Friday, donated an accident emergency medical ward building/equipment to the Central Hospital Uromi, Edo State.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony, the founder of the foundation, Bishop Mathew Okepebholo, said the construction of the accident and the emergency ward was to save lives.

According to the founder, the project was 100 per cent funded by the organisation, adding the project cost N100 million.

“This project we are dedicating today was designed many years ago when my daughter who is a doctor in England came and visited the hospital.

“She entered the ward and discovered that a child died because the hospital did not have oxygen. And she…