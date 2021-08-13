Give me 3 months to decide to run or not ― Bauchi gov

As pressure continues to be mounted on him to declare interest in running for the 2023 presidency under any political party, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has assured that in the next three weeks he will make a public declaration of his intention for the 2023 general elections after he might have concluded consultations.

The governor made the declaration, on Thursday when a crowd of coalition of organisations, associations and individuals trooped to the government house to reiterate the call on him to aspire for the presidency.

Bala Mohammed told the crowd that he was about to conclude his…