Landgrabbers have taken over 35-year-old Ogun secondary school, traditional ruler petitions Abiodun

The Olu of Isiun in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State, Oba Lawrence Odeyinka, has petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun after landgrabbers allegedly took over the site of the town’s only secondary school, Isiun High School.

Oba Odeyinka further said the development is forestalling plans to resuscitate the school built in 1980 by the former governor of Olabisi Onabanjo.

While noting that school has been shut down since 1986 by the then military administration of Dipo Diya, he said plans had been underway to revive it as part of activities to celebrate his 70th birthday anniversary.

He pointed out that the closure of the school has since forced students whose parents are…