Marwa commends German govt over 2m Euro dog facility for NDLEA

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has commended the German government over ongoing efforts to boost the operational capability of the agency with a world-class narcotic detection dog training facility.

Marwa, who gave the commendation when Jan Ritterhoff, BKA liaison officer at the German embassy in Nigeria paid him a visit to discuss modalities for the project’s takeoff, expressed appreciation for past supports to the NDLEA especially in the areas of training, supply of drugs detection dogs, and vehicles.

He added that the 2 million euro dog training school, being planned for the agency will further…