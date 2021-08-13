NHIS launches GIFSHIP in 3 states to attain universal health coverage

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has launched the Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) in three states.

The series of launchings took place in Ojoto and Obosi in Idemili South and North Local Government areas both in Anambra State and Inisa and Ogbomoso in Osun and Oyo States respectively.

GIFSHIP was officially launched nationally in Abuja in November 2020 by Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

The platform is the Scheme’s flagship for enrollment of persons outside the formal sector of the economy.

In his address at the occasion in Anambra State, the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo…