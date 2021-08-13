NSCIA appeals to resident doctors to suspend ongoing strike

As the strike embarked upon by residents doctors across the country entered its 12th day on Friday, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), today appealed to the striking doctors to suspend the industrial action while negotiation with the government continues.

The doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) had on Monday, August 2 resumed the strike they suspended on April 10, following what they described as the government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the Federal Government for over 100 days, among other reasons, including their welfare.

Reacting to the strike, which has paralysed healthcare…