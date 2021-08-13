On interagency collaboration crusade | Tribune Online

HOW can interagency collaboration enhance Nigeria’s security? Promoting interagency collaboration and conflict resolution among personnel of security agencies in Northwest Nigeria was the theme of a workshop put together by the Konrad Adenuer Stiftung (KAS), a German foundation inspired to foster interagency collaboration with a view to engendering conflict resolution and enhancing human security. KAS has been working with Nigerian partners to facilitate democratic dialogue and capacity building for different arms of government at national, regional and state levels. Sensitive to the insecurity in Northwest Nigeria, KAS assembled about 100 personnel from security agencies’…