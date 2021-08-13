Tokyo and Nigeria’s show of shame

THE 2020 Tokyo Olympics has come and gone but Nigeria will carry its scars for a long time to come. While Nigerians lament that the country could have harvested more than a mere bronze and silver medals from the sports fiesta, a motley of other manifestations from the quadrennial event pointed at the severity of the institutional ailments that afflict Nigeria and everything Nigerian. The scars were multi-dimensional. On the eve of the Olympics, 10 Nigerian track and field athletes got disqualified by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on account of their failure to sail through Out-of-Competition (OCT) Olympics requirements. The unit’s conclusion was that doping risk by Nigerian…