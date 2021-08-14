Attack in Jos on travellers well-conceived, prearranged – Presidency

The Presidency has condemned the attack Saturday on travellers passing through Jos, the Plateau State Capital, saying that the incident was a well-conceived and prearranged assault on a known target.

This assertion was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in which the presidency stated that the location and religious persuasion of the victims showed that it was not an opportunist ambush.

While it regretted the reported deaths of at least 22 persons with several others injured in that ambush on their travelling party, the statement added: “It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected…