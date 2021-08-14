Bandits attack: Imo police lose two officers

The Imo State Police Command has lost two of his officers during the last armed bandits attack at Izombe Police Station in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The officers were killed during a gun duel between them and the bandits in an effort to repel an attack on a police station in the locality.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers, CSP Michael Abatham, confirmed this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

He, however, said that the Command Tactical Teams and Personnel of Operation Restore Peace successfully repelled the bandits attack targeted at destroying the Police Station.

Abatham said that the bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed…