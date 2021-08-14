How Buhari, others will zone APC posts 

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is yet to make a formal pronouncement on the date of the national convention to elect the party’s national officers.

However, chieftains of the ruling party and power blocs are not relenting in positioning themselves for the exalted office of the national chairman.

Investigation by Saturday Tribune revealed that stakeholders in the party are disturbed over the CECPC’s pronouncement during the week that it was yet to pick a date for the national convention.

While inaugurating appeal committees for the recently conducted ward congresses, the National Secretary of the party, Senator…