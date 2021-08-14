How I got signed to KV World-Wide —Eruzy

Nigerian singer-cum-producer, Gabriel Eru Ochim, popularly known as Eruzy, has revealed how he got signed to his new record label, KV worldwide.

The Benue State-born while giving details of how his encounter with Kolo Vibe came to be, said his good use of social media with his career made it possible for the current boss, Benjamin Chinwike to take note of his melodious tone.

“I use to make music covers on social media for some of our top music celebrities, it was from one of the covers I did that my present boss, I mean CEO of KV worldwide saw me, he chatted me up and I eventually got signed to the label.”

On his new body of work, He said, “For now, it’s still in the bag, when it…