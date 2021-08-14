INEC raises alarm over fake registration portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has raised the alarm over the duplication of its portal for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration.

Barrister Festus Okoye,

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement last night disclosed that the Commission has uncovered a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

Okoye in his disclaimer said “INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it. The Commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby…