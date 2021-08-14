My public-speaking experience dates back to kindergarten —Favour Chigbo, winner of Inspire Africa’s 2021 The Orators contest

Favour Chigbo, a first-year mass communication student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), is a public speaker and the winner of Inspire Africa’s 2021 The Orators contest. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her oratory talent and the Orators contest.

Congratulations on winning the inspire Africa’s 2021 The Orators competition. When did you recognise that you are an orator? And how did you hone the skill?

My public-speaking experience dates back to my school days in kindergarten—from being the student selected to present the valedictory speech, down to making little recitations at church, it all began. With constant practice, making the most of whatever…