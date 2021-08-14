Outrage as accidental discharge by drunk NSCDC official hits 15-year-old in Akwa Ibom

A teenage girl simply identified as Veronica Kufre, said to be about 15-years-old has been reportedly hospitalized after being fatally injured by stray bullets allegedly fired by a drunken official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), at a wedding ceremony in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital at the weekend.

According to a source who attended the wedding event, “the incident occurred midway into the ceremony in Nsukara community along Nwaniba Road, close to the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) main campus,” adding that the couple, Uduak and Samuel, had hired some NSCDC personnel to stand guard at the event,

She explained that “the two officers hired to maintain peace…