Plateau killings: Police confirms 22 killed, 15 injured

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed 22 persons dead and 15 injured in an attack on passengers travelling in five Buses along Rukuba Road in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The State Police Command in a statement signed by its Public Relation Officer ASP Gabriel Ogaba said the command received a distress call that a group of youth along Rukuba Road Jos North LGA, attacked a convoy of five buses of passengers coming back from the Annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and are heading to Ikare in Ondo State.

According to the command, upon receipt of the report, a team of Police personnel, the military and other sister agencies were immediately mobilised to the scene…