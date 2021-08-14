Police dismiss officer for shooting man in Osun

Osun State police command on Friday dismissed a police officer who shot one Saheed Olabomi in Osogbo last week.

The State Police commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that “the Policeman, F/NO.467549, Sergeant Adamu Garba has been tried in Orderly room in line with the laid down rules and regulations of the Nigeria Police Disciplinary procedure.”

“The erring officer has been found guilty of the offence and subsequently dismissed from the Force. The orderly room procedure has been forwarded to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja for necessary action towards prosecution.”

This, I believe will serve as a deterrent to other Police…