Seuniyi drops new single ‘Because of you’

Sensational singer Seuniyi has added another soul-lifting sound to the body of works in his playlist. The composer, who is also a vocal instructor and music director, recently released a new track entitled: ‘Because of you’

Before the release of ‘Because of you’, Seuniyi had five singles to his name; ‘You Are Worthy’, ‘Asiko’, ‘Turn Around’, ‘You Are God’, ‘Ife Mi’.

He currently sings in the Global Harvest Church choir. He started stage singing at the age of seven and developed into a musical powerhouse. Seuniyi has the privilege of working with different artistes like Adetoun, Abiola Oduremi, TPX amongst others.

His dream is to become a household name in the…