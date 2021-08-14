Six-month-old baby, two others murdered in Ebonyi

A six-month-old baby, her mother and seven years old brother were on Thursday killed by suspected assailants at Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The victims Chinasa Udeh, mother, Ezekiel Udeh, brother and Cynthia Udeh were suspected to have been killed In what seemed to be a reprisal attack on Ezza-Benue people (Ebonyi extraction) of Otokolo in Agila, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

This development was confirmed by the Town Union President of Ukwagba, Hon. Eze Moses, in a telephone chat with Sunday Tribune, who alleged that the victims were killed by those he described as Ezza-Benue people.

Countering the allegations, Elders and Stakeholders of…