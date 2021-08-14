Sponsored: THE DIABETES DRUG THAT SAVES ME FROM CUTTING MY LEG.

The journey of my diabetes started on a terrific Tuesday morning. I received an emergency call from my superior officer to attend a security briefing in Abuja the next morning which is Tuesday. I woke up early to catch up with the early morning flight; that 45 minutes journey was the beginning of my predicament.

I visited the rest room 5 times which became very embarrassing. Ultimately I knew something was wrong and as I put a call through to my doctor, I was advised to immediately go to hospital.

Immediately I managed to finish my meeting which was another embarrassing moment, I checked into our base hospital where a comprehensive checkup was conducted on me and it was discovered that I…