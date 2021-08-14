Wife snatching scandal: Pastor’s church in business as usual

A marital journey of 12 years that already produced two kids – a boy and a girl – recently came to an end in Rivers State but the manner in which the marriage ended is what is till puzzling members of the public, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI and Onyema Godwin write.

IT was business as usual at the headquarters of the Word Bank Assembly Church Int’l at 300 Elimgbu-Eneka Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Friday.

A visit by Saturday Tribune revealed quietness with a few staff around going about their normal businesses.

There was no sign of the raging scandal involving the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Moses Adeeyo, over his marrying the wife of a member of his church, Mrs…