Worries as govt agency pulls down 15 distressed buildings in Lagos

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) said it has demolished over fifteen buildings across the state in one week as part of the efforts to achieve the state government’s vision of zero tolerance for building collapse and haphazard development in the metropolis.

According to General Manager of LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, the evacuation of the buildings was part of the commitment to rid the state of distressed and nonconforming structures.

To prevent future occurrence, he appealed to building owners and developers to desist from starting a building project without obtaining a planning approval.

He insisted that building owners/developers should seek authorisation…