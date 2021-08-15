Ekiti community kicks over headquarters of new LCDA, threatens lawsuit

The people of Erinmope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State has petitioned the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, rejecting Igogo-Ekiti as the headquarters of the newly created Ero local council development area in the state.

The state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had two weeks ago signed into the law bill for the creation of 19 LCDAs in addition to the existing 16 council areas in Ekiti.

The community in a protest petition signed by its lawyer, Kayode Okimoba and made available to Tribune Online by the president of Erinmope-Ekiti Development Union, Navy Captain Dayo Olajide (retd) noted that it would amount to injustice for the community to be…