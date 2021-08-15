Fawehinmi’s son towed his late father’s path in championing the cause of humanity, says group

A Non-Governmental Organization, Centre For Leadership and Justice has described Barr. Mohammed Fawehinmi as a forthright activist who towed his late father’s path in championing the cause of humanity.

Tribune Online reports that Mohammed had passed on last week in a Lagos hospital while on admission over an undisclosed sickness.

The President of the Organization, Mr Emmanuel Umohinyang and the Executive Director, Dr.Gloria Egbuji made this known in a statement issued to Tribune Online on sunday.

The Group said late Mohammed Fawehinmi had been a friend of the less privileged even while he was facing physical Challenge which confined him to a wheelchair.

As a member of the civil…