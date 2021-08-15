Having Been to the Village

Sample 1: “He has not paid the N10m my village imposed on him; he has not being to the village for the past two months.” (Retired AIG planning to assassinate me, Opera News, 20 May, 2021)

I draw readers’ attention to the form being which occurs in the following context: “has notbeing to the village.” Notice that the word (being) is preceded by the form has. Here lies the problem. The correct form is: been.

To understand the nature of the error, we need to sketch and illustrate the two rules that are here confused. First is the rule of the perfect tense situated in the structure of the passive tense. The perfect tense is of the following nature: have/has/had plus a past participle…