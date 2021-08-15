JCI president charges school prefects on good conducts

Prefects from Public Secondary Schools in Ibadan have been charged to hold on to the right values and replicate the same among their peers and other schoolmates.

This charge was contained in an address by JCIN Ambassador Adeola Adelabu, the President of JCI Ibadan titled “What starts here changes the world”, and was delivered at the closing ceremony of the 2021 edition of the Muyiwa Bamgbose Academy.

The leadership bootcamp named after Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, a JCI Senator who was 1984 President of JCI Ibadan, held between 9th and 14th August 2021 at Government College Apata, Ibadan. The project is an annual event organized to develop the capacity and values of school prefects drawn…