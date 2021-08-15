LG donates air conditioners worth N3m to Lagos hospital

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics visited Lagos State General Hospital Ifako Ijaiye in the Ogba area of Lagos State, where it donated the newly introduced Artcool Inverter air conditioners worth three million naira to the hospital.

The brand has received accolades from Nigerian consumers over the years, for having the interests at heart in the development of cutting-edge technological products and embarking on this gesture in order to support health care delivery services in Nigeria.

According to the General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr Jung June Yoon, it is the…