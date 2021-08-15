Ogun remains destination of choice for investors, says Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Dapo Abiodun has stated that Ogun state remains destination of choice for investors.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe stated this at a company, Eat N Go’s warehouse commissioning recently in Mowe and Magboro, Ogun State.

Governor Dapo, therefore, urged the company’s management to collaborate with the state’s budding industrialists and domestic entrepreneurs for effective synergy.

Abiodun said that the commissary would add to the various long term investments of the company, describing the company’s siting as a testament of Eat N Go’s belief in the state’s…