Prowess joins Big Achievable Dreams Music, promises fans good music

It is either good music or nothing were the few words prominent in the speech delivered by fast-rising afro pop star, Korede Ibrahim Shogade, popularly known as Prowess as he was unveiled by Big Achievable Dreams (B.A.D) Music on Friday in Lagos.

At the unveiling, the record label based in South Africa but situated in Nigeria said it has followed the music progress of Prowess for some years and it was not hard to decide on what they want from him and what he could bring to the label in terms of music delivery, hence the reason for him to be part of them.

The singer, who assured his new label of his commitment to the vision of the company, said he’s ready to step up his game and give all…