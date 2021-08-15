Strengthen CBN disbursement funds to solve its economic crisis, experts urge FG

The Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, The Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin, and others have asked Nigeria to pay adequate attention to 10 priority areas, strengthen the disbursement and accountability framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) funds among others to accelerate the country’s economic growth.

They made this disclosure known at an Economic Roundtable themed, ‘How to get out of this economic crisis,’ held via zoom on Wednesday.

The Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane said that the simple solution for Nigeria’s economic difficulty would be to stop doing dumb things and start doing…