Ughelli: Octogenarian seeks Okowa’s intervention as church blocks road

Eighty-year-old, Mrs Eunice Oyobere, has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to direct the leadership of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, along Olori Street in Ughelli, to demolish and realign a fence that has stopped her and several other neighbours from accessing their houses for over one year.

The distraught octogenarian, who narrated her ordeal to journalists, on Saturday in Ughelli, said she had lived in her house, No 16C, Olori Street, for well over 10 years, before the church suddenly blocked the access road leading to her house and several others.

She stated that the act, which was described as ‘wicked’ by other neighbours, had compelled them to scale through the fence…