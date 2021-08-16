2023 Presidency: APC won’t zone its ticket to South-South, Southeast ― Kashim Imam

Amidst speculation of moves to encourage former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the party has foreclosed the emergence of the APC presidential candidate from the South-south and Southeast geo-political zones.

The two-time governorship candidate of the erstwhile ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State, now a chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam made the disclosure on Monday on an Arise TV monitored programme.

Speculation is equally rife that a certain power bloc within the ruling party has dropped Dr Jonathan and are now working on former Rivers State…