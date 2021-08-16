Bandits kill village head, 5 others, burn several houses in Katsina

Bandits have attacked some villages in Musawa and Matazu local government areas of Katsina State killing a village head and five others, while several houses were set ablaze.

According to Katsina post reports, the bandits stormed these villages, on Thursday, and left, on Saturday night.

Findings revealed that the bandits stormed some villages in the Musawa local government area, on Thursday, around 8.30 p.m. where they stole hundreds of animals and burnt down some houses.

According to reports, the bandits proceeded to Dugul village under Mazoji ward in Matazu local government area, on Friday night, where they killed the village head, Mallam Rabiu and four others.

Source also revealed that…