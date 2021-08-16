Concession: We have capacity to acquire Malam Aminu Kano Airport ― KACCIMA

THE Deputy President of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Ambassador Usman Darma, has said that KACCIMA is making moves to acquire Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

This move follows the announcement by the Federal Government to put Kano, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt international airports, on concession.

According to him, the agency has over N50 billion in both moveable and immovable assets to judiciously maintain the acquisition of the airport while saying that the body can even acquire all the four airports if given chance.

“Already, we have consulted key stakeholders such as our business mogul and father, Alhaji Aminu Dantata,…