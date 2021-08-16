Coup d’état by some lawmakers against the people

NIGERIA! Oh! Nigeria! Oh! Nigeria! What is happening to this geographical entity whose potential was (and still is) a source of envy to many other climes? The country that produced abundant renewable/non-renewable resources for world’s consumption, what is happening to you? A country where some of the greats in many human endeavours emanated from, what is happening to you? A country that was/is widely referred to as “Giant of Africa”, now weakly lying supine, seemingly unable to rise, what is happening to you? A country now being presented to us to be very poor and incapably incapable but whose problem in the recent past was how to spend its ‘too much money’ – according to…