Court remands 62-year-old ex-area court judge over alleged N730, 000 fraud

An Area Court II sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has ordered for the remand of a former Area Court Judge, Bashir Mohammed, in a correctional centre over alleged cheating and fraud.

The presiding Judge, Nuhu Musa Garta, issued the order when the former Judge who was accused of cheating one Bappa Alhaji Lawan, the sum of N730, 000, was arraigned before him, on Monday.

The former judge who is standing trial for cheating contrary to section 313 of the penal code law, was the Gombi Area Court Judge in Gombi Local Government Area of the state until his retirement 3 years ago.

The accused was charged for allegedly selling 3 plots of land thus; 100 x 50, 160×50 and 70×30 at the sum of N300, 000,…