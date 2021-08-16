Foundation moves to bridge pediatric radiation oncology in Africa

The Dorcas Cancer Foundation (TDCF) has decried the lack of a dedicated pediatric radiation oncology treatment centre and fellowship training programme in Nigeria.

According to the founder, Dr Adedayo Joseph, while radiation therapy is a necessary and highly specialised treatment modality in childhood cancers, access to pediatric radiation oncology services and specialists in Nigeria is significantly deficient.

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2018 report, over 80 per cent of childhood cancer cases occur in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC), while childhood cancer-associated mortality is two to three times recorded in high-Income countries (HIC).

Joseph, who is also…