Give unity a trial, Mailafia urges Nigerians

A development economist and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia has urged all Nigerians to give unity a trial.

The former official of the African Development Bank Group noted that this is imperative because there can never be two legal systems in a country.

He noted this during an interactive session held via Zoom on Sunday evening.

“I would say that we should all give unity at least a trial.

“After this, there can then be a free choice to make for realignment. Perhaps, a group may decide to join the other and so on. But, this process must be done on the basis of a referendum.

“This is because no country can two legal systems in a country in…