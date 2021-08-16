Over N22b spent on community devt projects in 16 years —MTN Foundation

AS a way of demonstrating its commitment to bringing smiles to the faces of Nigerians, the board of MTN Foundation has disclosed that about N22.7billion had been spent on different community projects in Nigeria, since the foundation was set up, 16 years ago.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi made this disclosure in Lagos, over the weekend, at the presentation of an Oligo-synthesiser equipment, donated by the Foundation to the Nigerian Medical Institute Research (NIMR).

Prince Adeluyi stated that the foundation, since inception, had thrived on working with public and private sector partners to provide solutions that alleviate some of the society’s biggest…