PIB: Investments, transparency will now flourish in our oil, gas industry ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday expressed optimism that Nigeria’s oil and gas industry will now receive a breath of fresh air and allow investments and transparency to flourish with the coming into being of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Hon Gbajabimaila in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Lanre Lasisi, after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Petroleum Industry Bill, explained that the bill has become an act of the National Assembly.

He noted that the coming into being of the law was a victory for Nigerians and a landmark achievement that ended the two-decade-long journey of the PIB.

