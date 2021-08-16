Planned increase in education budget far from what Nigerians need ― CAPPA

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has commended the Federal Government’s plan to increase the annual budgetary allocation to education by 50 per cent within the next two years but insists the increase is insignificant as it will only push the overall share of education in the national budget from 5.6 per cent to 8.6 per cent.

In the 2021 national budget, education received N742.5 billion (about 5.6 per cent) out of the N13.08 trillion national budget. The budgetary allocation is a far shot from the suggestion of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) that developing countries’ budgetary allocation for education…