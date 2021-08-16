Reps read riot act to MDAs over recycling of capital projects

The House of Representatives, on Monday, vowed to ensure thorough scrutinisation of the 2022 budget estimates of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with the view to checkmate the recycling capital projects.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon Abiodun Faleke, read the Riot Act, during the interactive session with Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hammed Ali, and other heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

According to him, the “2022 budget estimates will be derived from the MTEF/FSP which comprises of a…