Sit-at-home: Miscreants, security agents takeover Aba, Umuahia quiet

Miscreants in Aba reportedly hijacked the sit-at-home order proclaimed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the area.

Sources said the order was largely obeyed by residents at Aba and was therefore total, while in Umuahia, the situation was partial and the town was quiet as there were skeletal movements of men and vehicles.

Though in Umuahia, no movement of security agents was observed and schools were closed except for those conducting NECO examination for students, in Aba, there were reported clashes where the shooting of a middle-aged man at Gas Line by Express was attributed to a security agent.

The Abia State Government had on Sunday night through an interview granted by the…