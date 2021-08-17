Akure traditional ruler mourns Ondo federal lawmaker

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, on Tuesday, described the death of the lawmaker representing the Akure North /South Federal Constituency, Hon Adedayo Omolafe, as a disaster that dealt a big blow on the entire Akure community.

The monarch in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye, said the people of the town received the death of Omolafe with heavy heart, rude shock and utmost disbelief, saying his stay was short but lived a heroic life of service to God and humanity.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said: “The late Omolafe was an exceptional philanthropist whose love for mankind and Akure, in particular, cannot be underestimated.

“As a former elected…