



Tribune Online

Anambra 2021: Avoid issues that will distract you, Buni tells Uzodimma committee

Yobe State governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has urged the Party Campaign Committee for the Anambra State Governorship election to avoid issues that could distract it from its goals of winning the South-East state for the ruling party. Governor Buni offered the admonition, on […]

Anambra 2021: Avoid issues that will distract you, Buni tells Uzodimma committee

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune